FAMU holds career expo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - About 200 companies were recruiting students at FAMU Wednesday for the school’s career expo.

The expo brings in hundreds of students each year from all majors.

One FAMU transfer student, Zula Oliveira, said she was nervous to attend, but happy that FAMU offers an opportunity to meet so many employers in one place.

“I think the Tallahassee community and other HBCUs, if they don’t have something like this at their college, they should definitely have something,” Oliveira said. “At my last school, they didn’t really have a career fair like this. And I think this expo really brings opportunities for students that if they looked for them themselves, they may not find them.”

Students say it’s an opportunity, not just to secure a job or internship opportunity, but also to sharpen their confidence in a professional setting.

