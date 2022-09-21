Josh’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: September 21, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The heat will stick around through Thursday, with high temperatures forecast to reach the mid 90s throughout the viewing area. Isolated spots could see temperatures in the upper 90s. Mostly clear skies are on deck for Thursday, with rain chances very minimal at 10%.

A cold front will sweep through the viewing area on Friday, returning temperatures back down to normal for the weekend. Rain chances stay on the low side over the next few days into the weekend as well.

The tropics are indeed active, as we are in the peak of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The good news is that there are no active tropical systems currently in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Fiona will continue to move towards Bermuda, while Tropical Storm Gaston churns far away in the North Atlantic. Neither system will impact us.

Invest 98-L is still just an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Conditions are favorable for development over the next 48 hours as it moves towards the WNW. When and if it does develop it will be named Hermine, a very notable name for the Big Bend.

This system will likely develop and continue to move towards the WNW into the western Caribbean Sea. It is still too early to pinpoint the exact track of this system. Models become very spread out after the system exists the Caribbean. It would be over a week from now before this system made any impact to the Gulf Coast, IF it makes it there.

We will continue to closely monitor this system and of course let you know any developments over the course of the next few days.

