Tallahassee immigration attorney weighs in on migrants’ lawsuit against DeSantis

Migrants file lawsuit against DeSantis
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee immigration attorney is weighing in on DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, saying that what the Governor did qualifies as trafficking.

Elizabeth Ricci with Rambana & Ricci, P.L.L.C, says enticing people to go somewhere by falsely promising better jobs or opportunities falls under the definition of trafficking.

DeSantis has pushed back on criticism, saying migrants went willingly and that they signed release forms to go to Massachusetts.

However Ricci said having consent forms does not mean DeSantis is legally in the clear.

She believes this is one of several lawsuits that will be filed over this issue.

“I think that there will be this lawsuit and other lawsuits, possibly even criminal action against DeSantis and or Abbott, but I think really, what’s going to happen is that these people who were transported will benefit from all of this, because I think most reasonable legal experts would agree, there was trafficking,” Ricci said.

Ricci said victims of trafficking are eligible for “U visas,” which are reserved for people who were the victims of a crime.

That means if these migrants have their asylum cases denied, they could still have the option to remain in the U.S. by applying for a “U visa.”

Ricci said, nonetheless, this kind of treatment of migrants sends a negative message to immigrants in Florida.

“I’m already hearing from Venezuelan and Colombian clients that they’re very disappointed in the Governor,” Ricci said. “One client from Mexico was going to open up a large business in Florida and he’s decided to take it elsewhere, just because it’s a very anti-immigrant sentiment here, it’s not a welcoming state anymore.”

Ricci said class action lawsuits, like the one filed against DeSantis, are generally difficult to win, and since the case involves a high-level state government official, she believes it will likely end up being dismissed.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for interference with custody.
Mother charged after missing child recovered in Jefferson County
One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m Wednesday.
UPDATE: One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus
The National Hurricane Center is giving a wave east of the Lesser Antilles a 70% chance of...
Tropical wave near Lesser Antilles has a high chance of development
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
UPDATE: 16-year-old arrested for allegedly killing 15-year-old in Valdosta
De Ante Green
Suspect arrested in Tallahassee double homicide

Latest News

Safety concerns raised after crash on N Meridian Road
Leon Co. Commissioner calling for North Meridian safety improvements after crash
One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m Wednesday.
UPDATE: One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus
FAMU holds career expo
FAMU holds career expo
Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast and a check on the tropics.
Josh's Evening First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Sept. 21