Tallahassee Police make arrest in 2020 homicide case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) arrested Wednesday a suspect in connection to a homicide that occurred in October 2020.

The 60-year-old man Rickey Brown was arrested for first-degree murder.

On Oct. 26, 2020, just after 8:30 a.m., TPD responded to the 800 block of Old Bainbridge Road to conduct a welfare check, according to a release.

When officers arrived, they found a dead body inside the residence and the case was ruled as homicide caused by physical assault.

The investigation has been ongoing for two years, while detectives with TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Forensic Laboratory to identify foreign DNA found on items collected at the crime scene.

Earlier this year, their tireless efforts yielded a positive DNA match to Rickey Brown.

Following a thorough investigation, detectives found probable cause to arrest Brown for killing the victim during a physical assault inside the residence and Brown was subsequently taken into custody and charged with first degree murder.

TPD reminds you, if you see something, say something. Report criminal activity by calling TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

