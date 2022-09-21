WCTV Super Six: Power ranking Big Bend and South Georgia football (9/20)

WCTV Super Six logo
WCTV Super Six logo(Ryan Kelly | Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda unveil their picks for the top six high school football teams in Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia. This week we see returning names in North Florida Christian and Cook as well as Valdosta, Lincoln, Florida High, Thomas County Central, Brooks County, Madison County, Colquitt County, Lowndes, Wakulla and St. John Paul II.

Note: Ryan said Valwood QB Pate Hogan (who is now graduated and on the UWG roster) but meant to mention current Valiants QB Brooks Best

