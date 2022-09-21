Woman wounded in shooting at Canyon Park Apartments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman was shot during a robbery early Tuesday at an apartment complex on West Tharpe Street, according to Tallahassee Police. Officers say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening

TPD says the woman was meeting with the suspect at the Canyon Park Apartments when the suspect robbed her at gunpoint and shot her. The victim then drove away to a residence in the 4200 block of Ridgehaven Road before calling for help shortly after midnight.

TPD says no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

