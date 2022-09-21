Woman wounded in shooting at Canyon Park Apartments

(KTTC)
By Kerrie Wetherspoon
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman was shot during a robbery early Tuesday at an apartment complex on West Tharpe Street, according to Tallahassee Police. Officers say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening

TPD says the woman was meeting with the suspect at the Canyon Park Apartments when the suspect robbed her at gunpoint and shot her. The victim then drove away to a residence in the 4200 block of Ridgehaven Road before calling for help shortly after midnight.

TPD says no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for interference with custody.
Mother charged after missing child recovered in Jefferson County
The National Hurricane Center is giving a wave east of the Lesser Antilles a 70% chance of...
Tropical wave near Lesser Antilles has a high chance of development
One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m Wednesday.
One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
UPDATE: 16-year-old arrested for allegedly killing 15-year-old in Valdosta
De Ante Green
Suspect arrested in Tallahassee double homicide

Latest News

FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at...
State Picks North Florida Farmer for Pot License
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Sept. 21
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Sept. 21
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Sept. 21
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Sept. 21
One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m Wednesday.
One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus