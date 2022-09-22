An inside look: Plane flies through eye of Hurricane Fiona

Video captured the eyewall penetration of Hurricane Fiona via plane Tuesday morning. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(TMX/Gray News) – Incredible video was captured by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration when it sent a plane into the eye of Hurricane Fiona to collect data Tuesday morning.

The video shared by Nick Underwood shows a turbulent flight for the crew inside the small aircraft. The only thing visible through the windshield is a solid mass of white cloud up until the plane breaks through the eyewall.

The Category 3 hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph with higher gusts as of Tuesday morning, according to the NOAA’s National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane hit the Turks and Caicos Islands early Tuesday after hitting the Dominican Republic Monday and causing catastrophic flooding and an island-wide blackout in Puerto Rico over the weekend.

The National Weather Service San Juan said some areas of the island saw rainfall totals over 20 inches between Sept. 16 and Sept. 19.

President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Puerto Rico Sunday. He authorized federal assistance and also activated FEMA.

