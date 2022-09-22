Better late than never: Woman celebrates earning honorary GED at 90 years old

Ellouise Lewis, 90, received an honorary GED certificate during a graduation ceremony at Gulfport Care Center on Wednesday. (Source: WLOX)
By Amber Spradley and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A 90-year-old woman in Mississippi received an honorary GED certificate during a graduation ceremony Wednesday.

“I never did get a chance to graduate until this day,” Ellouise Lewis told WLOX.

Lewis dropped out of high school in the 10th grade and said she regretted that decision throughout her adult life.

Staff members at the nursing home where Lewis lives worked to make sure she could finish high school.

“When they told me here that I could get my GED, I was happy about it. I’m still happy,” she said, crying. “Excuse me, because this makes me happy to know that I can do this.”

“It’s a blessing to me and to my co-workers to be able to make this happen,” activity director Lisa Perdue said.

Lewis worked with Wells of SouthGate, a Christian-based learning center in Gulfport, to prepare for the exam.

She was the organization’s first recipient after passing a mock test administered by the group.

Although it is not an official GED, the honorary GED certificate she was presented with illustrates her knowledge and determination to complete SouthGate’s course.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m Wednesday.
UPDATE: One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the...
Tallahassee Police Department investigating a shooting in west Tallahassee
Arrested for interference with custody.
Mother charged after missing child recovered in Jefferson County
Crime Scene
DNA on victim, baseball bat leads to arrest in 2020 homicide, says Tallahassee police
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at...
State Picks North Florida Farmer for Pot License

Latest News

In comments at the U.N. Security Council on Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
Blinken: Ukraine war Putin's choice
Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in the United Nations Security Council Session...
US: Security Council must tell Russia to stop nuke threats
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
Missile strikes keep hitting Ukraine despite prisoner swap
Man arrested after attacking three women, stealing their car, and fleeing to Jefferson County.
Man arrested for attacking 3 elderly women, carjacking in Madison County