Campus event highlights mental health as part of suicide prevention month

Nearly 20 different vendors set up on the grounds of Landis Green at FSU with one goal in mind, to support and educate those in attendance.
By Madison Glaser
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -On the Florida State University campus Thursday, a reminder that it’s okay to be not okay.

The event was aimed at supporting those struggling with a mental health crisis.

The university’s ‘Fresh Check Day’ is part of suicide prevention month to remind students of the resources available to them year-round.

Nearly 20 different vendors set up on the grounds of Landis Green at FSU with one goal in mind, to support and educate those in attendance.

Hundreds of students were in attendance at the annual ‘Fresh Check Day’ hosted by FSU’s Counseling and Psychological Services and campus partners.

It showcased services such as art therapy, campus recreation, and the counseling center which highlighted just a few of the ways people can find an outlet and get help if they’re struggling with their mental health.

“Many folks who complete suicide don’t necessarily go and seek services or seek help so what we’re trying to do here is show that this is a community that is concerned and that everyone has the power to address suicide and to be able to save a life,” said Dr. Carlos Gomez.

Live music, giveaways, and food were also featured to keep spirits high throughout the event.

Gomez said mental health concerns can come in many forms and he hopes students realize all the resources available to them like the after-hours hotline available to all FSU students, that number is 850-644-TALK.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m Wednesday.
UPDATE: One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the...
Tallahassee Police Department investigating a shooting in west Tallahassee
Crime Scene
DNA on victim, baseball bat leads to arrest in 2020 homicide, says Tallahassee police
Arrested for interference with custody.
Mother charged after missing child recovered in Jefferson County
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at...
State Picks North Florida Farmer for Pot License

Latest News

New grocery lockers at Sabal Palm Elementary.
Sabal Palm providing free food through new public grocery lockers
Campus event highlights mental health as part of suicide prevention month
Students return to FAMU's campus for the Fall 2021 semester.
FAMU students file lawsuit alleging funding discrimination
Sabal Palm providing free food through new public grocery lockers