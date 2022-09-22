Campus event highlights mental health as part of suicide prevention month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -On the Florida State University campus Thursday, a reminder that it’s okay to be not okay.

The event was aimed at supporting those struggling with a mental health crisis.

The university’s ‘Fresh Check Day’ is part of suicide prevention month to remind students of the resources available to them year-round.

Nearly 20 different vendors set up on the grounds of Landis Green at FSU with one goal in mind, to support and educate those in attendance.

Hundreds of students were in attendance at the annual ‘Fresh Check Day’ hosted by FSU’s Counseling and Psychological Services and campus partners.

It showcased services such as art therapy, campus recreation, and the counseling center which highlighted just a few of the ways people can find an outlet and get help if they’re struggling with their mental health.

“Many folks who complete suicide don’t necessarily go and seek services or seek help so what we’re trying to do here is show that this is a community that is concerned and that everyone has the power to address suicide and to be able to save a life,” said Dr. Carlos Gomez.

Live music, giveaways, and food were also featured to keep spirits high throughout the event.

Gomez said mental health concerns can come in many forms and he hopes students realize all the resources available to them like the after-hours hotline available to all FSU students, that number is 850-644-TALK.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.