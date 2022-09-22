GBI investigating death of Cairo 18-year-old

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of an 18-year-old Cairo man that happened on Wednesday, according to the agency.

Around 1:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Cairo Police Department to assist in an investigation into the death of Lewis Herring, Jr., 18.

The victim was found dead in the Forrest Lawn Cemetery on 11th Avenue North West in Cairo after he was reported missing by his parents earlier on Wednesday.

An autopsy will be done at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090 or the Cairo Police Department at (229) 378-3096.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.