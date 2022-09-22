Leon County investigate porn video shared among middle schoolers

A phone showing popular social media accounts.
A phone showing popular social media accounts.(GRAY TELEVISION)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a porn video being shared between middle school students and on social media.

According to LCSO, the video that was being shared involved minors but was not filmed on school grounds.

The Sherrif’s Office urges anyone who receives child pornographic photographs or videos to not share them, even if they believe doing so will assist authorities to find an alleged suspect.

If you have any information about this case or any cases of exploitation of children, you’re asked to contact the LCSO Special Victims Unit at (850) 606-3300.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m Wednesday.
UPDATE: One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus
Arrested for interference with custody.
Mother charged after missing child recovered in Jefferson County
Crime Scene
DNA on victim, baseball bat leads to arrest in 2020 homicide, says Tallahassee police
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the...
Tallahassee Police Department investigating a shooting in west Tallahassee
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at...
State Picks North Florida Farmer for Pot License

Latest News

Rob's Tropical Thoughts
Rob’s Tropical Thoughts: 9/22/22
Earth, Wind & Fire give Tallahassee resident a show on the 21st of September.
World-renowned band Earth, Wind & Fire puts on a show for Tallahassee residents
Four surgeries later, 37 days spent at Tallahassee memorial healthcare and continued physical...
Shark attack victim Addison Bethea reaches new milestone in her recovery
Shark attack victim Addison Bethea in final stage of recovery
Shark attack victim Addison Bethea in final stage of recovery