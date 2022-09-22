Leon County investigate porn video shared among middle schoolers

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a porn video being shared between middle school students and on social media.

According to LCSO, the video that was being shared involved minors but was not filmed on school grounds.

The Sherrif’s Office urges anyone who receives child pornographic photographs or videos to not share them, even if they believe doing so will assist authorities to find an alleged suspect.

If you have any information about this case or any cases of exploitation of children, you’re asked to contact the LCSO Special Victims Unit at (850) 606-3300.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.