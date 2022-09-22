Mike’s evening forecast Sept.22, 2022

By Mike McCall
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a hot afternoon in the mid-90s, a weak cold front will bring a stray shower or two this evening, then a bit cooler air tomorrow with highs back into the mid to upper 80s, and more dry air.

The weekend ahead will see comfy lows in the mid-60s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90, with very little, if any chance of rain.

In the tropics, Fiona is passing just west of Bermuda tonight.

The tropical disturbance in the Caribbean is still (as of 6:58 p.m.) just that - a tropical disturbance. Once it actually develops, we’ll have a better idea of where it might go and how strong it might be. 

Until then, the rumors will continue, but it is STILL way too early to guess on possible impacts next week here, or in south Florida, or in Louisiana. They’re all in play, and nothing definitive can be said by anyone who understands the science of meteorology.

We’re not going to hype something that doesn’t yet exist and is more than 1500 miles away. Regardless of what develops, it won’t have an impact on the U.S. until after the weekend.

