Rob’s Tropical Thoughts: 9/22/22

Follow Rob Nucatola on social media: Facebook: NucatolaWeather and on Twitter: @robnucatola
By Rob Nucatola
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The same 5 areas of disturbed weather are still kicking this morning. And not a lot is changed from yesterday. Patience is the key, especially with that wave in the SE Caribbean.

Hurricane FIONA is moving a little faster and heading more NE towards Bermuda. It’s going to be a busy day and night there.

GASTON is still a Tropical Storm, and still not near any land.

The 2 waves across the Atlantic Ocean are also not near land and are early in the developmental stages.

And that energy that’s now W of the Lesser Antilles and just NE of Venezuela is still very disorganized and that makes it impossible for the computers to be any kind of reliable.

I’ll keep watching and keep posting.

No need to worry about anything tropical in our area anytime soon. But always good to keep aware of anything that might could develop.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m Wednesday.
UPDATE: One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus
Arrested for interference with custody.
Mother charged after missing child recovered in Jefferson County
Crime Scene
DNA on victim, baseball bat leads to arrest in 2020 homicide, says Tallahassee police
The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the...
Tallahassee Police Department investigating a shooting in west Tallahassee
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at...
State Picks North Florida Farmer for Pot License

Latest News

A phone showing popular social media accounts.
Leon County investigate porn video shared among middle schoolers
Earth, Wind & Fire give Tallahassee resident a show on the 21st of September.
World-renowned band Earth, Wind & Fire puts on a show for Tallahassee residents
Four surgeries later, 37 days spent at Tallahassee memorial healthcare and continued physical...
Shark attack victim Addison Bethea reaches new milestone in her recovery
Shark attack victim Addison Bethea in final stage of recovery
Shark attack victim Addison Bethea in final stage of recovery