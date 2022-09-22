Rob’s Tropical Thoughts: 9/22/22

The same 5 areas of disturbed weather are still kicking this morning. And not a lot is changed from yesterday. Patience is the key, especially with that wave in the SE Caribbean.

Hurricane FIONA is moving a little faster and heading more NE towards Bermuda. It’s going to be a busy day and night there.

GASTON is still a Tropical Storm, and still not near any land.

The 2 waves across the Atlantic Ocean are also not near land and are early in the developmental stages.

And that energy that’s now W of the Lesser Antilles and just NE of Venezuela is still very disorganized and that makes it impossible for the computers to be any kind of reliable.

I’ll keep watching and keep posting.

No need to worry about anything tropical in our area anytime soon. But always good to keep aware of anything that might could develop.

