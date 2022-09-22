Tallahassee Police Department investigating a shooting in west Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2700 block of Pecan Road just before 7:30 p.m.

A vehicle with multiple occupants was struck by gunfire several times as it traveled down the road. One female passenger sustained serious injuries as a result of the shooting. No other injuries have been reported.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting but did not speak with an officer on the scene, to please call TPD at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is currently an open and active investigation.

We will continue to follow this story.

