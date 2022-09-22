World-renowned band Earth, Wind & Fire puts on a show for Tallahassee residents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday night Tallahassee became a Boogie Wonderland as Earth, Wind and Fire took center stage at the Cascades Park Amphitheater.

The sold out event had many in Tallahassee eager with anticipation to see the award winning band.

People were ready to Just Groove Wednesday night in Tallahassee as people of all walks of life and all ages were excited to check out the elements, Earth, Wind & Fire.

The shining stars themselves put on a show Wednesday night in Tallahassee and with them came fond memories.

“It’s the ambience and being able to remember what is was from when I was growing up in high school to now,” shared Tallahassee resident Angel Lluveras. “Being able to live with the band, dance with the band and enjoy the time that we have spent together for a certain point.”

The band’s music spanning a time span that one couple says was a big part of their relationship.

“We’ve been married for over thirty years so this is a part of our beginning you know. Earth, Wind & Fire has been a part of our lives for a while,” explained Tallahassee residents Rich and Jakki Smith. “I grew up enjoying Earth, Wind & Fire and I haven’t seen them for over forty years so it’s just a chance to come out and relive old memories.”

Hundreds of people of all ages gathered to watch the legendary band whose impact spans generations.

“Their music is just great, it speaks to everybody and it’s very relaxing and just chill and it’s just timeless,” said Tallahassee resident Lori Huskisson.

Huskisson couldn’t get inside the sold out event, but that didn’t stop her from sitting in her own lawn chair enjoying the music just outside the premises.

“I’m having a great time! It’s a beautiful night, great weather and it’s just a wonderful concert that sounds great and I didn’t have to pay for it so it’s awesome,” Huskisson exclaimed.

The band gave a timeless performance on one of the most fitting days of the year, all to the joy of their fans.

“Oh my goodness right, just like the song! Oh wow! Yes, yes! That is amazing! That’s perfect! It’ll come to mind when we’re singing September,” the Smiths said excitedly.

And after the love and music is all gone Wednesday night in Tallahassee, people say that they will never forget this 21st of September.

Being that it was the 21st night of September the iconic band wrapped up their performance with their show-stopping song ‘September’!

