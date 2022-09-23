Alex Jones to return to the stand in Connecticut next week

The family of Sandy Hook victims gave testimony in the trial against Alex Jones. (Source: CNN/GETTY IMAGES/AP IMAGES/INFOWARS/POOL VIA WFSB/RICHMAN FAMILY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Lawyers in the Connecticut defamation trial of Alex Jones have agreed not to return him to the stand until next week after a contentious day of testimony Thursday about his promotion of the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

Jones was found liable last year by default and a six-member jury is now deciding how much Jones and Free Speech Systems, parent of Jones’ Infowars media platforms, should pay the families for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

Jones has called the judge in the case a tyrant and said on the stand Thursday that he was done apologizing.

The trial was set to continue Friday with other witnesses.

