FAMU introduces plan to Board of Trustees to address athletics compliance woes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Continuing coverage of the compliance crisis for FAMU athletics.

The university under scrutiny after issues with certification and eligibility, especially for the football team.

Twenty football players missed the team’s opener because of the problems. The team also wrote a letter to FAMU’s president calling for change. Thursday, the university presented it’s action plan to the Board of Trustees.

At Thursday’s Board of Trustees Meeting, FAMU presented a plan to address the athletic compliance issue, but the board had more questions about how the plan will be executed.

FAMU Provost Maurice Edington presented the plan to the board that included assessing the athletics department as a whole and enhancing their compliance support, academic support and financial assistance. The board called the issues at hand however, more than just a lapse.

“This really hurts our brand and even more importantly it hurts the people that we charge the most, our students. So I’m going to ask that leadership gets all over this plan,” said FAMU Board of Trustees Chair Kelvin Lawson.

As a part of the plan, the university says they hope to boost staffing in athletic compliance from one to seven positions and want to add five full time academic advisors for athletes. But most importantly, the trustees say they want to ensure the right people are hired.

“I want to make sure that we have made sure we put the right do you know counselors and ensure they are checking their grades and have access to all those things we are talking about doing for the football area of our athletic department,” shared FAMU Board of Trustees Member Michael DuBose.

The board asked the university for a more detailed time standard to check for progress.

“We should include a time standard. Whether it be ten days or fifteen days so everybody is on the same page, students and all alike so we will know from a financial aid prospective what to expect,” explained FAMU Board pf Trustees Member Kimberly Moore.

The board says they also want to focus on holding the student athletes accountable.

“There should be a weekly report that we can get to the coaches so they can see whether assignments are due, attendance, whether they are punctual,” said FAMU Board of Trustees Member Ann Marie Cavazos. “Making sure they are there for the whole duration of the class, exams and all those things so that we can track them weekly.”

The trustees said they wanted to make it clear that they were committed to holding the university accountable.

“The common thread is accountability, owning your part of this year, getting it right or else we wouldn’t be in this position,” exclaimed Lawson.

As of now, the FAMU still has seven student athletes ineligible and the university plans to have a more thorough outline at the their next meeting.

The next Board of Trustees Committees meeting will be October 5th at 8:30 am, while the whole board will meet the next day, October 6th, also at 8:30 am.

