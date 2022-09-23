Florida DOC recruiting amid major staffing shortages

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Crowds converging on the Civic Center on Thursday as hundreds of employers, looking to hire, were lined up at FSU’s career fair.

As WCTV has reported, many businesses are understaffed and scrambling to fill open positions right now including the Florida Department of Corrections—where staffing is so short they’re asking national guard troops to help out.

Florida’s DOC is offering several new incentives hoping to find more help.

They have about a 10% vacancy rate right now, which amounts to thousands of correctional officers and probation officers.

The DOC has raised its salaries to try to bring in more people and jobs now start at $20 an hour with benefits and retirement.

“When we’re advertising and promoting our starting salary and our total compensation package, it has perked their interest, and like I said it is competitive with some of our other law enforcement partners so there’s been a good response,” said Circuit Administrator Brylan Jacobs.

The DOC, at select locations, will also be offering a signing bonus of $1,000 as an added incentive and the agency is offering retention incentives totaling thousands of dollars to keep those already working at DOC.

