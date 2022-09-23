Governor declares state of emergency for South Florida ahead of storm

Governor DeSantis has also requested a federal pre-landfall emergency declaration.
Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24...
Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9.(GRAY)
By Michael McILwee
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24 South Florida counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. Additionally, Governor DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm.

This declaration will make available important resources and support, as well as free up funding sources for emergency protective measures. Under this emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.

Tropical Depression 9 has the potential to strengthen and become a major hurricane in the coming days, and the Governor is urging Floridians and their families to begin preparing and ensuring their family emergency supply kit is ready and stocked with food, water, and medicine.

By declaring a state of emergency, Governor DeSantis is ensuring that state and local governments have ample time, resources, and flexibility to prepare.

To find resources to help you and your family prepare for this storm, you can visit floridadisaster.org/planprepare.

The severity and track of Tropical Depression 9 will continue to evolve. Because of this and the potential for dangerous storm surges, heavy rainfall, strong winds, flash flooding, and the potential for isolated tornadic activity, Governor DeSantis issued the State of Emergency for the following 24 counties:

  • Brevard
  • Broward
  • Charlotte
  • Collier
  • DeSoto
  • Glades
  • Hardee
  • Hendry
  • Highlands
  • Hillsborough
  • Indian River
  • Lee
  • Manatee
  • Martin
  • Miami-Dade
  • Monroe
  • Okeechobee
  • Osceola
  • Palm Beach
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas
  • Polk
  • Sarasota
  • St. Lucie

Visit http://www.floridadisaster.org to find information on emergency preparedness.

