LIVE UPDATE: Tropical Depression 9

By Josh Green
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of the 11am update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression 9 has sustained winds of 35mph and is moving towards the WNW in the Caribbean Sea at 14mph.

Here is the latest forecast cone:

The latest update on TD 9
The latest update on TD 9(WCTV)

Take this track with a grain of salt. This is a forecast track of a system that is not yet well developed.

Tropical Depression 9 is still facing a northeast wind shear, preventing any significant development or strengthening. As it continues to track towards the west into the western Caribbean, conditions become much more favorable for development.

The tropical models for TD9 up until Sunday morning.
The tropical models for TD9 up until Sunday morning.(WCTV)

We will have a much better picture on the path for TD 9 once it enters this region of the Caribbean over the next 2 days. A landfall in South/Central Florida would come around the middle of the work week, whereas a landfall further north in the Gulf would be a day or two later.

What YOU need to know: This is not the time to panic. This is the time to plan. Have a plan in place for IF and WHEN we can be certain on the track. We’ll keep you updated around the clock with the latest information.

Stay up to date on this system by following this blog online and on-air, as well as dowloading the WCTV First Alert Weather App.

