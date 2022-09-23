LIVE UPDATE: Tropical Depression 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of the 11am update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression 9 has sustained winds of 35mph and is moving towards the WNW in the Caribbean Sea at 14mph.

Here is the latest forecast cone:

The latest update on TD 9 (WCTV)

Take this track with a grain of salt. This is a forecast track of a system that is not yet well developed.

Tropical Depression 9 is still facing a northeast wind shear, preventing any significant development or strengthening. As it continues to track towards the west into the western Caribbean, conditions become much more favorable for development.

The tropical models for TD9 up until Sunday morning. (WCTV)

We will have a much better picture on the path for TD 9 once it enters this region of the Caribbean over the next 2 days. A landfall in South/Central Florida would come around the middle of the work week, whereas a landfall further north in the Gulf would be a day or two later.

What YOU need to know: This is not the time to panic. This is the time to plan. Have a plan in place for IF and WHEN we can be certain on the track. We’ll keep you updated around the clock with the latest information.

