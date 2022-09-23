Man arrested on five counts of attempted homicide in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that left a woman seriously injured on Wednesday night.

18-year-old Dylan Riley is facing five counts of second-degree attempted homicide, said police.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the incident unfolded around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Pecan Road in Tallahassee.

A vehicle with five women inside was trying to leave the parking lot, but several males were blocking the roadway, said police. The driver tried to go around the group when Riley pulled out a gun and fired several times at the vehicle, said TPD. One of the women, a passenger, was reportedly hit by the gunfire and left in serious condition.

According to police, the suspect and the victims did not know each other.

Riley was arrested on Thursday after an investigation and with the help of eyewitnesses, said police.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.