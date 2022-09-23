Man reels in massive 250-pound marlin while on kayak

Jason Freitas says it took 3 hours and 45 minutes to reel in the 250-pound fish. (Source: KHNL)
By HNN Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – A lengthy ride out to sea was worth it for a man in Hawaii who reeled in an impressive catch – off his kayak.

Jason Freitas said a massive marlin took him for the “ride of a lifetime” off South Kona, KHNL reports.

The black marlin weighed about 250 pounds.

Freitas said it took almost four hours to reel in the big fish because it dragged him for miles at speeds of up to 7 mph.

The kayaker said he was trying to catch some ahi or ono when heard a big splash behind him and saw a marlin jumping.

“I kind of just looked at it, grabbed my pole, reeled it in and I watched the slack of my line slowly come across toward the fish that hooked onto it,” Freitas said.

He said the catch was at the top of his bucket list since starting kayak fishing a year ago.

To celebrate his first marlin, Freitas said he smoked about 100 pounds of it for family and friends.

Copyright 2022 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the...
Tallahassee Police Department investigating a shooting in west Tallahassee
Arrested in connection to Pecan Road shooting.
Man arrested on five counts of attempted homicide in Tallahassee
One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m Wednesday.
UPDATE: One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus
A phone showing popular social media accounts.
Leon County investigates an explicit video shared among middle schoolers
Man arrested after attacking three women, stealing their car, and fleeing to Jefferson County.
Man arrested for attacking 3 elderly women, carjacking in Madison County

Latest News

Alex Jones stands outside the courtroom in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Wednesday. The conspiracy...
Jury sent home; Alex Jones testimony to continue next week
In a three-hour span, Corey Simon's car was stolen twice in Chicago. (WLS/COREY SIMON/CNN)
Man’s vehicle stolen twice in 1 day
The latest update on TD 9
LIVE UPDATE: Tropical Depression 9
FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia
This photo provided by Will Sideri shows a 700-year-old manuscript that was used in the...
Bargain hunter scores 700-year-old medieval times document