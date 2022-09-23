Morning Pep Rally visits Rickards High School

WCTV Morning Pep Rally
WCTV Morning Pep Rally(WCTV)
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The fifth Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Raiders of Rickards High School.

Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.

If you missed any of the action, check out the clips below from this morning’s Morning Pep Rally.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the...
Tallahassee Police Department investigating a shooting in west Tallahassee
One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m Wednesday.
UPDATE: One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus
A phone showing popular social media accounts.
Leon County investigates an explicit video shared among middle schoolers
Man arrested after attacking three women, stealing their car, and fleeing to Jefferson County.
Man arrested for attacking 3 elderly women, carjacking in Madison County
Earth, Wind & Fire give Tallahassee resident a show on the 21st of September.
World-renowned band Earth, Wind & Fire puts on a show for Tallahassee residents

Latest News

WCTV Super Six logo
WCTV Super Six: Power ranking Big Bend and South Georgia football (9/20)
WCTV Morning Pep Rally
Morning Pep Rally showcases North Florida Christian Football
Football Friday Night Leon
REPLAY: Football Friday Night (9/16)
Football Thursday Night
Football Thursday Night: Lincoln vs. Bartram Trail, Marianna vs. Rutherford (9/15)