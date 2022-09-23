Officials to address troublesome intersection in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Residents are calling on Gadsden County Commissioners to make changes to the intersection of High Bridge Rd. and Joe Adams Rd., citing dangerous conditions.

“Every day, I’m afraid when I go up the hill,” said Gadsden County resident Pastor Gwendolyn Simmons. She said it’s nearly impossible to see when you’re trying to cross the intersection or make a left turn.

Gadsden County Commissioner Eric Hinson said there have been at least 10 deaths during the past eight years near that stretch of road going from Quincy to Midway. In response, he said the county worked with the Florida Department of Transportation to widen High Bridge Rd.

Simmons said widening the road was a good step, but crossing the intersection still isn’t safe. “Something has to be done because we don’t want to see anybody lose their life,” said Simmons.

One suggestion included making the intersection into a four-way stop. That proposal was discussed at a public input meeting Thursday evening. However, residents at the meeting also pointed out that a four-way stop may cause a serious traffic problem during school drop-off and pickup.

Commissioners said they plan to use feedback from Thursday’s meeting to decide how to move forward.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.