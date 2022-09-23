Overhaul coming for U.S. Medicare system

Medicare overhaul
Medicare overhaul(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Inflation Reduction Act is a wide sweeping law, but it will make very specific changes to the U.S. Medicare system over the next several years.

The Better Medicare Alliance said one of the most important changes is capping out-of-pocket spending on prescription drugs at $2,000.

“Many of these Medicare beneficiaries take several drugs for different complex conditions,” Better Medicare Alliance Vice President of Policy and Research Greg Gierer said. “They could spend $4,000, $5,000, potentially unlimited amounts every year.

Changes to Medicare also include a price cap on insulin costs and making certain vaccines free.

AARP said that is especially useful for older citizens.

“One example is the shingles vaccine, which older Americans need, and those can cost $300 a shot,” AARP Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Bill Sweeny said. “So starting in January, those are going to be free, and that’s going to be great news for older Americans in this country.

Beginning in 2026 the government will begin negotiating drug price points for certain drugs covered by Medicare, which the Better Medicare Alliance says will save the taxpayer dollars.

“Estimates are that those provisions in total could reduce federal spending by $300 billion over a ten-year period, so very significant savings there,” Gierer said.

Medicare recipients do not need to make any changes to receive the new benefits.

They will phase in automatically in the next few years.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the...
Tallahassee Police Department investigating a shooting in west Tallahassee
One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m Wednesday.
UPDATE: One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus
A phone showing popular social media accounts.
Leon County investigates an explicit video shared among middle schoolers
Man arrested after attacking three women, stealing their car, and fleeing to Jefferson County.
Man arrested for attacking 3 elderly women, carjacking in Madison County
Earth, Wind & Fire give Tallahassee resident a show on the 21st of September.
World-renowned band Earth, Wind & Fire puts on a show for Tallahassee residents

Latest News

FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine vote whether to join Russia
Warning signs were ignored before the deadly mass shooting at a Michigan high school, according...
Attorney claims new evidence in Oxford school mass shooting
FILE - This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate...
Alabama execution called off for time and medical concerns
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Powerful Hurricane Fiona roaring by Bermuda, then to Canada