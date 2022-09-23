Voting equipment to be replaced after ‘unauthorized access’

Georgia’s secretary of state has announced plans to replace election equipment in one county after what he called unauthorized access to the equipment just two months after the 2020 election.
In this Jan. 7, 2021, image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham (right)...
In this Jan. 7, 2021, image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham (right) appears to take a selfie with a member of a computer forensics team inside the local elections office. Latham was the county Republican Party chair at the time. The computer forensics team was at the county elections office in Douglas, Ga., to make copies of voting equipment in an effort that documents show was arranged by Sidney Powell and others allied with then-President Donald Trump. (Coffee County, Georgia via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
A computer forensics team traveled to Coffee County, southeast of Atlanta, in January 2021. A company representative has said they made complete copies of the election management system server and other election system components.

Later that month, authorities say, two men who have been involved in efforts to discredit the 2020 election results also spent hours inside the elections office with access to the equipment.

