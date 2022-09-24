Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 24

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weekend will be nice and quiet with only a 10% chance of a stray shower at best. It will fell drier in most of the Big Bend and South Georgia, but highs inland will still be near 90 this weekend.

A weak cold front is forecast to slide into the area late Sunday into early Monday to bring a reinforcing shot of drier air. Rain chances Monday will be at 20% with morning lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s to near 90.

Questions remain with Tropical Storm Ian, which was upgraded from a tropical depression earlier Saturday morning. The operational GFS continued to show a more northerly path while the Euro continued to render a right turn into southwestern Florida mid to late week. So far, low-end rain chances have been placed for Wednesday through Friday. With the cone officially covering most of the viewing area, Ian will need to be monitored carefully.

It’s too early to get into details as the storm’s path will determine what impacts will be felt and to what degree. Stay tuned. Be sure to download the First Alert Hurricane Guide to know what to do before a storm arrives.

