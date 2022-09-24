FAMU unveils statue to honor the original graduates of their Law School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Unveiling legends.

FAMU commemorated 57 graduates of the original FAMU College of Law Friday. The university wanted to recognize the original class with a plaque unveiling their names as a part of the 20th anniversary of the College of Law’s reopening in Orlando.

Two members of the original class was in attendance and say they’re thrilled their trailblazing trail is being honored.

“Shows that our plight has not gone unnoticed. That now people know and recognize that Florida A&M University College of Law produced some outstanding individuals,” explained former Florida Senator and FAMU College of Law Class of 1968 member Arthenia Joyner.

Those individuals are now permanently recognized and cemented on FAMU’s campus and serve as a beacon of hope for the law students to come after them.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.