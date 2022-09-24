FAMU unveils statue to honor the original graduates of their Law School

FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson unveils a plaque to honor original FAMU Law School graduates.
FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson unveils a plaque to honor original FAMU Law School graduates.(Brandon Spencer - WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Unveiling legends.

FAMU commemorated 57 graduates of the original FAMU College of Law Friday. The university wanted to recognize the original class with a plaque unveiling their names as a part of the 20th anniversary of the College of Law’s reopening in Orlando.

Two members of the original class was in attendance and say they’re thrilled their trailblazing trail is being honored.

“Shows that our plight has not gone unnoticed. That now people know and recognize that Florida A&M University College of Law produced some outstanding individuals,” explained former Florida Senator and FAMU College of Law Class of 1968 member Arthenia Joyner.

Those individuals are now permanently recognized and cemented on FAMU’s campus and serve as a beacon of hope for the law students to come after them.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested in connection to Pecan Road shooting.
Man arrested on five counts of attempted homicide in Tallahassee
Tropical Storm Ian - 8 a.m. 09/24 Advisory
Tropical Storm Ian Live Updates
Students return to FAMU's campus for the Fall 2021 semester.
FAMU students file lawsuit alleging funding discrimination
Leon Co. public school officials speak out against $16 million allocated to private schools
Leon Co. public school officials speak out against $16 million allocated to private schools
Officials to address troublesome intersection in Gadsden County
Officials to address troublesome intersection in Gadsden County

Latest News

Tropical Storm Ian - 8 a.m. 09/24 Advisory
Tropical Storm Ian Live Updates
Meteorologist Charles Roop has the latest as of Saturday morning on Tropical Storm Ian as well...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 24
Meteorologist Charles Roop has the latest as of Saturday morning on Tropical Storm Ian as well...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 24
Over 100 officers and their canines met at Lowndes High Martin Stadium.
Lowndes County hosts National Police K-9 trials