REPLAY: Football Friday Night (9/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include...

North Florida Christian (NFC) vs Valwood

Mosley vs Wakulla

McEachern vs Valdosta

Thomas County Central vs Godby

Oakleaf vs Chiles

Early County vs Mitchell County

Bleckley County vs Pelham

Salem vs Cairo

Miami Edison vs Rickards

Madison County vs Florida High

Cedar Grove vs Colquitt County

Grayson vs Lowndes

FFN Scoreboard

Christ’s Church vs St. John Paul II

Plays of the Week/Game of the Week

