REPLAY: Football Friday Night (9/23)
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include...
North Florida Christian (NFC) vs Valwood
Mosley vs Wakulla
McEachern vs Valdosta
Thomas County Central vs Godby
Oakleaf vs Chiles
Early County vs Mitchell County
Bleckley County vs Pelham
Salem vs Cairo
Miami Edison vs Rickards
Madison County vs Florida High
Cedar Grove vs Colquitt County
Grayson vs Lowndes
FFN Scoreboard
Christ’s Church vs St. John Paul II
Plays of the Week/Game of the Week
