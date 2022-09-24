Report: FSU Football QB Jordan Travis to start against Boston College

Courtesy: Christopher Nee | Noles247
Courtesy: Christopher Nee | Noles247(WCTV)
By Chris Nee
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State is expected to start quarterback Jordan Travis against Boston College inside Doak Campbell Stadium at 8 p.m. on Saturday evening, according to a report citing a source from college football senior writer Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Travis was injured in the second quarter of last Friday’s game at Louisville when he was tackled from behind and had his lower-half trapped under the defender. He left the field under his own power and returned in the second half with a boot on his left foot and using crutches.

During FSU’s Wednesday practice, Travis was a participant and looked good handling his duties.

On the season, Travis is 44-of-65 (67.7%) for 624 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and an interception. He also has 14 rushes for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Travis ranks in the Top 25 nationally and 2nd in the ACC in yards per pass attempt (9.60) and yards per completion (14.18).

FSU is 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in the ACC for the first time since 2015.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested in connection to Pecan Road shooting.
Man arrested on five counts of attempted homicide in Tallahassee
Tropical Storm Ian Advisory - 09/24 11AM ET
Tropical Storm Ian Live Updates
Leon Co. public school officials speak out against $16 million allocated to private schools
Leon Co. public school officials speak out against $16 million allocated to private schools
Students return to FAMU's campus for the Fall 2021 semester.
FAMU students file lawsuit alleging funding discrimination
Around 1:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Cairo Police Department to assist in an...
GBI investigating death of Cairo 18-year-old

Latest News

WCTV Football Friday Night
REPLAY: Football Friday Night (9/23)
WCTV Super Six logo
WCTV Super Six: Power ranking Big Bend and South Georgia football (9/20)
Football Friday Night Leon
REPLAY: Football Friday Night (9/16)
Football Thursday Night
Football Thursday Night: Lincoln vs. Bartram Trail, Marianna vs. Rutherford (9/15)