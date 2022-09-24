Report: FSU Football QB Jordan Travis to start against Boston College

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State is expected to start quarterback Jordan Travis against Boston College inside Doak Campbell Stadium at 8 p.m. on Saturday evening, according to a report citing a source from college football senior writer Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Travis was injured in the second quarter of last Friday’s game at Louisville when he was tackled from behind and had his lower-half trapped under the defender. He left the field under his own power and returned in the second half with a boot on his left foot and using crutches.

During FSU’s Wednesday practice, Travis was a participant and looked good handling his duties.

On the season, Travis is 44-of-65 (67.7%) for 624 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and an interception. He also has 14 rushes for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Travis ranks in the Top 25 nationally and 2nd in the ACC in yards per pass attempt (9.60) and yards per completion (14.18).

FSU is 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in the ACC for the first time since 2015.

