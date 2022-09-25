Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather will remain quiet for Sunday with a mostly sunny sky and rain odds near zero. High temperatures will be near 90 inland to the mid 80s near the coast. There could be a few more clouds overnight with lows back in the 60s in most inland locations.

A weak cold front is forecast to move into the area Monday and bring a 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 90.

Tuesday will be nice with highs in the upper 80s and the morning low in the mid 60s.

The weather picture gets tricky after Tuesday as all eyes will be on Tropical Storm Ian (follow the live blog for rapid updates). The range in guidance models remained wide with the Euro (ECMWF) sticking to the right-hand-turn scenario while the American GFS and its ensemble members take Ian farther east to the Panhandle or Big Bend. Exact impacts remain unknown as the track remains unknown.

For now, rain chances are at least 50% starting Wednesday. Rain odds will drop to 40% by Friday but it will likely be higher than that. How much rainfall, wind, surge and other hazards could occur will depend on the exact path.

