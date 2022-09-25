FSU Football improves to 4-0 by thrashing Boston College, 44-14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State started fast and never slowed down against Boston College on Saturday night, defeating the Eagles 44-14 before a sold out Doak Campbell Stadium crowd of 79,560. It marked FSU’s first victory over a league opponent by 30 or more points since the 2016 season.

Mike Norvell has the Seminoles at 4-0 to start the season and 2-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. That marks FSU’s best start to a season and against league opponents since 2015. The Eagles are now 1-3 on the season and 0-2 against league opponents.

On the opening kickoff, Trey Benson returned it 93 yards for a touchdown in 13 seconds. It marked FSU’s first kickoff return for a touchdown since Kermit Whitfield’s kickoff return for a touchdown in FSU’s BCS National Championship victory at the end of the 2013 season. It was the 12th kickoff return for a touchdown by a team led by head coach Mike Norvell.

FSU would run out to a 21-0 lead less than nine minutes into the game.

Running back Lawrance Toafili scored a 1-yard touchdown run, after an interception by defensive back Omarion Cooper gave FSU a short field. It was Cooper’s first interception of the season and the third of his FSU career.

On the next series, after a punt by Boston College, running back Trey Benson scored from 15 yards out to cap a 94-yard drive that took 10 plays for FSU to march down the field.

Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald then got in on the scoring for FSU as he hit a 30-yard field goal. FSU led 24-0 with 14:55 remaining in the first half.

FSU saw their next two drives, which sandwiched the first career interception recorded by defensive back Greedy Vance, stall out and result in turnover on downs.

The offense found their rhythm once again on the final drive of the opening half. After an 18-yard punt return by Mycah Pittman, the longest punt return of the season by the Seminoles, FSU went 65 yards on seven plays to score in 48 seconds and with just 19 seconds remaining in the half. The drive was capped off by a 31-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Jordan Travis to wide receiver Kentron Poitier. It marked the first career touchdown reception for Poitier.

FSU led 31-0 at the half, while out-gaining the Eagles 327-to-64 over the opening 30 minutes.

The Seminoles didn’t slow down, as they went 90 yards on four plays on their first drive of the second half, which came after a punt by the Eagles. The drive included a 72-yard pass completion from Travis to wide receiver Ontaria Wilson. It was capped off by a 22-yard touchdown run by Treshaun Ward. Fitzgerald missed the extra-point attempt, making it 37-0 early in the third quarter.

Travis’ day was done at that point. He finished 16-of-26 for 321 passing yards and a passing touchdown. That is a new career-high in passing yards for Travis. Combined with his 16-yard run in the first half, he finished with 337 total offensive yards, which were also a new career-high for the veteran quarterback.

The Eagles got on the board with a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped by quarterback Phil Jurkovec connecting with running back Alex Broome for a 5-yard touchdown pass in the latter part of the third quarter. FSU led 37-7 at that point.

FSU pushed their lead to 44-7 with 9:30 remaining in the game when Benson scored from 36 yards out. It marked his second rushing touchdown of the game and third touchdown overall on the evening.

The Eagles would score a touchdown in the final minute as FSU opted to lean on the deeper parts of their bench.

FSU finished the game with 530 offensive yards - 350 passing yards and 180 rushing yards.

The Seminoles allowed just 235 yards to their opponent - 140 passing yards and 95 rushing yards. The Eagles had just 163 yards prior to their final drive of the game, after FSU’s third and fourth-team defensive roster.

Notable:

- FSU played three quarterbacks on the evening. Tate Rodemaker went 3-of-3 for 29 passing yards. AJ Duffy handled FSU’s final offensive drive, going 0-of-2.

- FSU wide receiver Darion Williamson finished the game with a career-high five receptions for a career-high 98 yards.

- Defensive end Patrick Payton recorded his first career sack. FSU had three sacks in the game, with defensive back Shyheim Brown and linebacker Brendan Gant recording the other ones.

- Defensive back Azareye’h Thomas recorded a pair of tackles for loss. FSU had six total tackles for loss in the game.

- BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec finished 15-of-23 for 105 passing yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions.

Those not dressed out for FSU on the evening included: WR Winston Wright, TE Jackson West, ATH Ja’Khi Douglas, OL Robert Scott Jr., OL Kayden Lyles, OL Bless Harris, OL Thomas Shrader, DE Jared Verse, DT Fabien Lovett, LB Amari Gainer, LB Stephen Dix Jr.

Up next: FSU will host Wake Forest on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

