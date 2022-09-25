John Williams knighted by Queen Elizabeth before her death

Composer John Williams was awarded an honorary knighthood in one of the final awards bestowed by the late Queen Elizabeth II before her passing on September 8, according to the Legacy of John Williams.

The honor grants the composer the title of KBE, more formally known as Knight Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, for his “services to film music.”

The KBE honor is given to non-Britons who have made vital contributions to the relations between Britain and their own country.

Williams has a long history of relationship with the British music scene. He has recorded some of his most famous and successful film scores in London, including “Star Wars,” “Superman,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and “Harry Potter,” among others, often in collaboration with the esteemed London Symphony Orchestra.

Former Disney chief executive Robert Iger was also awarded a KBE alongside a large group of approved honorary British awards.

