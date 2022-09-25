Leon County opens four sandbag locations, monitors Tropical Storm Ian

As Tropical Storm Ian continues its path towards the Gulf of Mexico, Leon County will open four...
As Tropical Storm Ian continues its path towards the Gulf of Mexico, Leon County will open four sandbag locations for residents.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its path towards the Gulf of Mexico, Leon County will open four sandbag locations for residents. Further, now is the time to check your disaster preparedness plans, notify family and friends of your plans, and continue to monitor storm alerts. For disaster resiliency information, visit www.LeonReady.com

Beginning Sunday, September 25 at noon, sandbags are available to the public at the following Leon County locations:

  • Leon County’s Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road
  • Apalachee Regional Park (Solid Waste Management Facility), 7550 Apalachee Parkway
  • Fred George Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW
  • At the intersection of Oak Ridge Road at Ranchero Road

Leon County will staff these sites, and sandbag fillers are now available to assist residents in quickly filling sandbags. Sand, bags, and ties will be available for public use. Residents are asked to take no more than 15 bags so as to allow others to prepare.  Property owners who have experienced flooding problems in the past can use sandbags to help divert stormwater from their property.

Leon County advises residents to monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take the necessary precautions to protect life and property. The National Weather Service also warns that residents should not drive cars through flooded areas and that if they see flood waters to turn around and find another route.  

Residents are also encouraged not to attempt to walk through floodwaters. Any and all flood water should be considered to be contaminated. Do not allow children to play in, wade through or swim in flood water.  Updates on official road closures can be found by downloading the Leon County Citizens Connect App in the Apple or Google Play store and the Leon County Emergency Information Portal (EIP) at www.LeonCountyFL.gov/ei/ .    

For updates on City of Tallahassee operations, visit Talgov.com .   

