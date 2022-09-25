Moussa leads Florida A&M comeback, beats Alabama A&M, 38-25

(WCTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE,Fla. (AP) - Jeremy Moussa threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns, all to Xavier Smith, as Florida A&M won its 12th straight at home, scoring 24 straight points in the second half to beat Alabama A&M, 38-25 on Saturday night.

Alabama A&M took a 10-0 lead after the first quarter and, after stopping Jah’Marae Sheread in the Rattlers’ end zone for a safety early in the second, Donovan Eaglin scored from the 1 on the final play of the first half to stake the Bulldogs to a 19-14 lead at halftime. But Florida A&M held them scoreless until the final seconds.

Moussa hit Smith from 10 yards out to take the lead and Jaylen McCloud scored on a six-yard run to make it 28-19 after three quarters. Jose Romo-Martinez converted a 13-yard field goal and Moussa hit Smith for a third touchdown from 2-yards out to make it 38-19 with 10 minutes left.

Moussa was 22 of 40 passing for 323 yards. Sheread caught five passes for 138 yards and Smith caught eight for 97 for the Rattlers.

Xavier Lankford was 18 of 28 for 180 yards and a touchdown but was picked off twice for Alabama A&M.

