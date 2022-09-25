Suspect flees from MCSO deputy on I-10, caught after brief chase Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect fled from a traffic stop on Interstate 10 Saturday, igniting a high-speed chase involving multiple agencies.

According to a Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect initially pulled over and followed orders from the deputy.

The suspect eventually started to leave the scene at a high speed, according to the report.

The MCSO deputy followed. The suspect left I-10 and traveled south, towards Taylor County.

Eventually, the Perry Police Department used tire deflation measures to slow the suspect down, leading to an arrest.

The post did not include information on exactly where the suspect was arrested or when the incident occurred.

