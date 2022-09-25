Valdosta officials investigating possible fish kill along One Mile Creek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A possible environmental incident that caused a “number of fish” to die in One Mile Creek is now under investigation by Valdosta officials.

According to a Saturday night press release from the City of Valdosta, the incident happened in One Mile Creek in an area down stream of North Oak Street.

The city is investigating possible causes along with the Georgia DNR. Early findings show a fuel spill may be partly to blame. Officials said there is no evidence of a sewage spill at this time.

The city is asking the public to avoid any contact with One Mile Creek until further notice.

