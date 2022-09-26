Alabama French bulldog puppy born green

Rare green puppy born in Alabama
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!

Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.

At first he thought the pup was dirty, but after scrubbing and trying to clean the pup, he realized the coloring was permanent.

According to CNN, the rare phenomenon is thought to happen when light-colored puppies come in contact with biliverdin, a green pigment found in bile.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest advisory for Hurricane Ian from the National Hurricane Center
LIVE: The latest advisory for Hurricane Ian
Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24...
Leon County declares state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, urges citizens to ‘stay ready and stay informed’
Hurricane Ian track as of 5 am 9/26/22
Rob’s Tropical Thoughts: 9/26/22
Florida State University is discouraging students from taking part in a decades-long campus...
FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian, Homecoming postponed
A 21-year-old Perry man died Sunday following a motorcycle accident on Beach Road.
Motorcycle rider dies in Taylor County crash Sunday afternoon

Latest News

The Appels stand with their Halloween display of a levitating Max from "Stranger Things."
WHOA: ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display has character levitating in mid-air
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike Florida as a major hurricane.
Florida Gov: historic storm surge and flooding potential from Ian
The latest advisory for Hurricane Ian from the National Hurricane Center
LIVE: The latest advisory for Hurricane Ian
Second Harvest to provide help for evacuees
Second Harvest to provide help for evacuees
Taylor Co. Hurricane Ian preparation
Taylor Co. Hurricane Ian preparation