American Red Cross advises Big Bend residents to prepare an at-home and to-go safety kit

American Red Cross advises Big Bend residents to prepare at-home and to-go safety kit
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The American Red Cross Capital Area Chapter is urging Big Bend residents to make a plan, stay informed, and pack an at-home and to-go safety kit as Hurricane Ian is expected to hit the state of Florida.

Executive Director of the American Red Cross Capital Area Chapter, Sharon Carraway, said residents in our area should prepare to shelter in place or possibly evacuate.

Carraway said American Red Cross evacuation shelters don’t have cots, pillows, or blankets, so your kids should have supplies, including food, water, bedding, prescriptions, batteries, gloves, a radio, a poncho, and more.

If the power goes out, the Red Cross recommends using flashlights instead of candles to prevent a house fire.

Carraway advises residents to prepare for Hurricane Ian by putting away any outdoor furniture and items.

The American Red Cross has a free app with evacuation shelter locations and more emergency tips.

For more information from the American Red Cross, visit their website and watch the interview above.

