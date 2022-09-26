Argument between roommates ends with shots fired

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga (WCTV) - An argument between roommates ended in gunfire, and deputies are now searching for a relative who may have fired the shots, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO says it responded to reports of shots fired on Sanford Road Saturday night at about 8 p.m.

Deputies say the victim was shot several times in the legs and taken by ambulance to the hospital.

TCSO says the two roommates had been arguing and fighting, and one called family members for help.

Deputies believe one of those relatives is responsible for the shooting.

TCSO is looking for Hasani Kimmons for questioning. Anyone with information is asked to call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3333.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.