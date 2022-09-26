Argument between roommates ends with shots fired

Thomas County deputies looking for family member, after a fight between roommates ends in gunfire
Thomas County deputies looking for family member, after a fight between roommates ends in...
Thomas County deputies looking for family member, after a fight between roommates ends in gunfire.(wctv)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga (WCTV) -  An argument between roommates ended in gunfire, and deputies are now searching for a relative who may have fired the shots, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO  says it responded to reports of shots fired on Sanford Road Saturday night at about 8 p.m.

Deputies say the victim was shot several times in the legs and taken by ambulance to the hospital.

TCSO says the two roommates had been arguing and fighting, and one called family members for help.

Deputies believe one of those relatives is responsible for the shooting.

TCSO is looking for Hasani Kimmons for questioning. Anyone with information is asked to call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3333.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center for Hurricane Ian.
LIVE: Hurricane Ian update
Gov. DeSantis issues updates on state response to Tropical Storm Ian.
Gov. DeSantis issues updates on state response to Tropical Storm Ian
State of emergency
Governor expands state of emergency to all 67 counties in Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
A 21-year-old Perry man died Sunday following a motorcycle accident on Beach Road.
Motorcycle rider dies in Taylor County crash Sunday afternoon
As Tropical Storm Ian continues its path towards the Gulf of Mexico, Leon County will open four...
Leon County opens four sandbag locations, monitors Tropical Storm Ian

Latest News

Gadsden County announces sandbag locations for Hurricane Ian
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association presented a check for Honor Flight Tallahassee worth...
Combat Veterans Association Tallahassee donates $10,000 to Honor Flight Tallahassee
Florida’s Emergency Operations Center
‘Just be prepared:’ DeSantis urges Floridians to brace for Hurricane Ian
Landon Huber shows off his STEM project Forged in Fire as he gets ready to compete against...
Tallahassee middle schooler set to compete in Washington D.C. as one of the top STEM students in the nation