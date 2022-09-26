Ashley Douglas Noon Cooking Segment: Southern shrimp and spinach dip

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas joined the WCTV cooking segment at noon to show a new recipe.

This week’s recipe is “Southern shrimp and spinach dip” from Cooking Healthy with Ashley.

Ingredients:

- 1 lb of large white shrimp

- 2 pints of heavy whipping cream

- 1 8oz cream cheese

- 1 stick of butter (unsalted)

- 8 oz white seriously sharp cheddar cheese chopped (Cabot)

- 1 1/4 cups of shredded parmesan⁸ (Sargento)

- 2 cups of shredded six cheese Italian (Sargento)

- 10oz baby spinach

- 2 tbsp flour

- 1/2 tbsp pink salt

- 1 tbsp onion powder

- 1 tbsp garlic powder

- 1 tbsp salmon seasoning

- 1/2 tbsp old bay seasoning

- 1 tbsp parsley flakes

- 1/2 smoked paprika

- blue corn chips

Instructions:

Put 1 stick of butter into a large skillet. Set the temperature on medium to high heat. Once butter is melted add the clean peeled and deviled shrimp into skillet. Add garlic powder, onion powder, salmon seasoning, old bay seasoning and smoked paprika into shrimp and butter.

Mix well and allow to cook for 8 minutes. Scoop the shrimp aside into a separate container. Then add baby spinach into the pan with the butter drippings in it. Sautée for 3 to 4 minutes. Then scoop spinach out of pan and add it with the shrimp.

Into the same cooking skillet (with butter drippings) add 2 pints of heavy whipping cream. Constantly stir until it comes to a boil. Into a small bowl add flour and 1/4 of the hot heavy whipping cream. Stir until incorporated very well, then add that mixture into the boiling heavy whipping cream in the skillet.

Add 8oz of cream cheese and continue to stir until well blended. Heat temperature should be medium. Add 1/2 tbsp of pink salt, 8 oz seriously sharp cheddar cheese, 1 cup of shredded parmesan and 1 cup of shredded 6 cheese Italian. Continue to stir and mix until it becomes a very smooth consistency. Add cheese mixture into a baking dish. Add shrimp, spinach and butter sauce into cheese mixture.

Mix all the ingredients together very well into baking dish. Add remaining shredded cheeses on the top and bake for 15 minutes or until the cheese is melted on top and is bubbly.

Allow to cool for 8 to 10 minutes. Take your blue corn chips then dip into the dip! Enjoy!

