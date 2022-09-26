Combat Veterans Association Tallahassee donates $10,000 to Honor Flight Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association presented a check for Honor Flight Tallahassee worth $10,000. The organization is a collection if U.S. combat veterans who ride motorcycles as a hobby to raise money for a good cause. Friday’s donation was the second in as many years going towards Honor Flight and a gesture of kindness that will go a long way for the organization.

“Honor Flight is a well known organization that takes care of a lot of veterans so it’s very near and dear to our heart,” explained Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter Commander Roger Hays. “So this was big and we have another big fundraiser coming up for them and it’s just really makes us feel good to help send these vets to Washington.”

The donation set to benefit multiple veterans hoping to take part in Honor Flight.

“$10,000 goes a long way to sending veterans on this flight. So this will probably send 10-12 veterans at least and it’s a wonderful thing because we don’t charge the veteran,” shared Honor Flight Tallahassee Chairman Mac Kemp. “You now they go for absolutely free and so we depend on local donations and this is a big one.”

The CVMA says they will also be holding their Second Annual Freedom and Firewater whiskey tasting event on November 12th, which will also go towards Honor Flight Tallahassee.

