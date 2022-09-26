FAMU announces closures ahead of Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, Florida A&M University has canceled classes at the Tallahassee campus from Tuesday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Sept. 30.

Campus operations will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday but closed on Thursday and Friday. The Quincy facility and the Viticulture Center will follow the Tallahassee campus schedule.

Classes are also canceled Tuesday through Friday at the Durell Peaden Jr. Rural Pharmacy Education Center in Crestview. The Crestview campus is closed for operations Thursday and Friday.

At the College of Law in Orlando, classes are canceled Wednesday through Friday. Operations are closed Wednesday and Thursday and resume on Friday.

The College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Central Florida Pharmacy Practice Tampa/Orlando sites will be closed Tuesday through Friday. All student pharmacy practice rotations are excused during the closure.

Plans for the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Jacksonville campus are to be announced. The South Florida Pharmacy Practice Center in Davie will continue with normal operations.

Due to inclement weather, Parent and Family Weekend has been rescheduled to November 4-6, 2022. All registered participants may contact the Office of Student Activities at 850.599.3400 or via email at esua@famu.edu

The University urges students to shelter in place and avoid hazardous road conditions.

The school has informed students to monitor FAMU ALERT and FAMUINFO for further updates.

