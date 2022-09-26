FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian, Homecoming postponed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release.

FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of the area if they so choose.

Additionally, campus will close for business Sept. 29, and Sept. 30.

Deans and Vice Presidents will provide guidance to faculty and staff for their respective colleges and divisions. As the University will continue to provide services to our students, staff should consult with their supervisors to determine their department’s needs.

FSU said a communication will follow from the Office of Human Resources regarding an accelerated time entry and payroll processing schedule, and guidance for employees designated as essential personnel.

FSU is prepared to support students throughout the storm. To the extent possible, the University will continue to provide on campus services, including dining, for our students throughout the closure.

On-campus residence halls will remain open for current residential students.

The FSU Alumni Association has postponed this week’s events and activities associated with Homecoming between Sept. 29, and Oct. 2, until April 2023, including Friday’s parade.

FSU said students are encouraged to discuss possible travel plans with family and friends.

Please continue to monitor the latest weather information from the National Weather Service or other official weather sources for information outside the Tallahassee area.

Students who choose to stay in Tallahassee will be advised via the FSU Alert system to follow a “shelter in place” protocol during the storm. That is, stay indoors, away from doors and windows, during the storm. Box meals will be delivered to the residence halls before the storm.

An “All Clear” message will be issued when conditions improve after the storm has passed. Continue to monitor alerts.fsu.edu for updates.

The university is expected to resume classes and normal business operations on Monday, Oct. 4.

FSU HOMECOMING

Student Affairs is working to move some student-oriented Homecoming events to Friday, Sept. 30, in addition to Homecoming Live scheduled at 8 p.m.

The FSU-Wake Forest football game in Doak Campbell Stadium is anticipated to be held as scheduled. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Please check alerts.fsu.edu and FSU’s social media accounts regularly for updates.

PANAMA CITY CAMPUS UPDATE

Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Panama City campus will be canceled from Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30.

The campus will remain open and operational Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Wednesday, Sept. 28. Campus will close for business Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30.

THE JOHN AND MABLE RINGLING MUSEUM OF ART, SARASOTA, FL

The Ringling campus in Sarasota, FL, will be closed to visitors from 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, through Thursday, Sept. 29. However, Ringling employees should report to work as scheduled on Tuesday. University officials will determine the appropriate day and time to reopen the campus. Please check alerts.fsu.edu regularly for updates.

FSU COLLEGE OF MEDICINE REGIONAL MEDICAL CAMPUS IN SARASOTA, FL

The College of Medicine Regional Medical Campus in Sarasota will be closed from 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, through Thursday, Sept. 29. University officials will determine the appropriate day and time to reopen the campus, and updates will be posted here. (Posted 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022) Please review the FSU Emergency Preparedness Guide as you prepare for possible severe weather.

