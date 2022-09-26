Gadsden County announces sandbag locations for Hurricane Ian

(Associated Press)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WCTV) - Gadsden County Emergency Management and the Gadsden County Department of Public Works Departments have made available sandbag operations for residents from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sandbags are available now to the public at the following locations:

  • Post Plant Pit off Post Plant Road
  • Clark Pit off Edwin Clark Road

With a limited 15 bags per household, citizens need to bring shovels to fill bags themselves. Locations will not have the staffing, but crews will be monitoring and providing additional sand and bags as needed. The site will stay open until the storm threat has passed and it is determined that it is no longer needed.

Property owners who have experience flooding problems before can use sandbags to help protect stormwater from entering their property.

Gadsden County Emergency Management urges residents to monitor the latest forecasts and is prepared to take the necessary precautions to protect life and property. All drivers are expected to use caution and adhere to any official signage.

The National Weather Service also warns that residents should not drive cars through flooded areas and, if they see floodwaters, to turn around and find another route. Residents are also encouraged to not walk through flood waters. The most current road condition and updates on the road closures can be found on the Gadsden County website here.

All flood water should be considered to be contaminated. Do not allow children to play in, wade through, or swim in floodwater.

Residents requiring more information or assistance should call Gadsden County Emergency Management at (850) 875-8833 or (850) 627-0899. Additionally, residents can sign up for emergency text alerts at Text Alert Gadsden to 888777 for accurate and up-to-date weather and emergency alerts.

