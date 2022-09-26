Leon County declares state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, urges citizens to ‘stay ready and stay informed’

Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9.(GRAY)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County has declared a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian and is urging everyone to “stay ready and stay informed.”

City, county and school leaders held a press conference Monday afternoon to update citizens on preparedness efforts.

Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor called Hurricane Ian “potentially devastating” and wants the community “to take this thing very seriously.”

“We have a day or two,” Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey said. “It is not a time to panic, but it is a time to be prepared.”

Dailey said utility crews are ready to respond to any power outages and mutual aid agreements are in place.

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna said there are seven schools, mostly high schools, ready to serve as emergency shelters if needed.

Hanna said schools will be open on Tuesday, but they have not made a decision about any other days yet.

Leon County Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters said Hurricane Ian could expose our community to prolonged high winds. “Stay ready and stay informed,” Peters said.

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil encouraged people to make sure they stay off the roads once the storm starts impacting our area.

“We have beautiful trees, but they come down during the storm,” Sheriff McNeil said.

Both the City of Tallahassee and Leon County encouraged citizens to download their mobile apps to receive updated information on the storm and resources available to help.

For additional resources and the latest updates please visit the following links:

https://www.talgov.com/Main/digitally

https://cms.leoncountyfl.gov/home/citizensconnect

