Motorcycle rider dies in Taylor County crash Sunday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A motorcycle rider was killed following a crash on Beach Road in Taylor County Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the incident around 4:20 p.m near the intersection of Beach Road and Cedar Island Road. A truck hauling a trailer reportedly was slowing to turn when the motorcycle collided with the back of the trailer.

The 21-year-old Perry man on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and Century EMS was on scene assisting FHP.

