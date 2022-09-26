Police officer dies during SWAT fitness test, department says

Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley had been with the department for more than seven years. He also...
Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley had been with the department for more than seven years. He also previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A police officer in South Carolina suffered a fatal heart attack during a fitness assessment Saturday.

The Columbia Police Department said officer Tyrell Owens-Riley went into cardiac arrest during the physical fitness portion of a Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) assessment.

Owens-Riley was rushed to the hospital by EMS but could not be revived.

According to a memorial page, Owens-Riley had been with the department for more than seven years. He also previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center for Hurricane Ian.
LIVE: Hurricane Ian update
Gov. DeSantis issues updates on state response to Tropical Storm Ian.
Gov. DeSantis issues updates on state response to Tropical Storm Ian
State of emergency
Governor expands state of emergency to all 67 counties in Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
A 21-year-old Perry man died Sunday following a motorcycle accident on Beach Road.
Motorcycle rider dies in Taylor County crash Sunday afternoon
As Tropical Storm Ian continues its path towards the Gulf of Mexico, Leon County will open four...
Leon County opens four sandbag locations, monitors Tropical Storm Ian

Latest News

Members of the Atlanta Braves organization present President Joe Biden with a special jersey...
Biden praises Braves’ ‘unstoppable, joyful run’ to 2021 win
Actor James Earl Jones poses for photographers before the Marion Anderson Award Gala at the...
James Earl Jones retiring as Darth Vader’s voice
Florida State University is discouraging students from taking part in a decades-long campus...
FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian, Homecoming postponed
The second deer leaps right over the vehicle.
Deer makes impressive leap over car in dashcam footage
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4