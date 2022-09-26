Tallahassee middle schooler set to compete in Washington D.C. as one of the top STEM students in the nation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Earlier this week we told you about twelve year-old Landon Huber from Tallahassee who is advancing in a stem competition as one of the top student scientists in the country.

The young man will be representing his school Christ Classical Academy and Tallahassee as one of the top 30 most promising STEM middle schoolers in the nation in a stem competition in Washington D.C. next month.

Brandon says he feels Landon Huber is way smarter than he even is now and he can tell he has a huge love for what he does.

Huber is one of thirty finalist across the country chosen by Broadcom Masters to compete in one of the nation’s most premier stem middle school competitions.

Huber has a love for blacksmithing, which lead him to do an experiment to determine what methods of quenching steel is the most efficient to mold beams and even weapons.

Brandon says he didn’t know what quenching steel meant before speaking to Huber but thanks to his great explanation he does now somewhat have an understanding and can see why he’s advancing in this competition. Huber however, said he actually didn’t see it for himself.

“It feels really good. When I first started this project I hoped for to go far but I mean I thought I might go to regionals or even maybe hit state but I had no clue I was going to go to a national level competition,” explained Broadcom Masters Finalist Landon Huber.

Because of his hard work, Huber will be heading to Washington D.C. at the end of October for a chance to win more than $100,000 in awards.

And if that doesn’t impress you enough, Huber says he hopes he can be an inspiration for other kids looking to get into stem and says if he can do it, then anybody can.

