UK zoo names baby elephant in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

The calf is called Nang Phaya which means “queen” or “strong female monarch.”
The calf is called Nang Phaya which means “queen” or “strong female monarch.”(Zoological Society of London via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A baby elephant has been named the Thai word for “queen” at the UK’s largest zoo in honor of its late patron, Queen Elizabeth II.

The calf is called Nang Phaya which means “queen” or “strong female monarch.”

Queen Elizabeth II, who died over two weeks ago, once met the calf’s mom, Donna, when she opened the zoo’s Centre for Elephant Care in 2017.

A photograph of the queen feeding Donna a banana was featured on her official Christmas card that year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center for Hurricane Ian.
LIVE: Hurricane Ian update
Gov. DeSantis issues updates on state response to Tropical Storm Ian.
Gov. DeSantis issues updates on state response to Tropical Storm Ian
State of emergency
Governor expands state of emergency to all 67 counties in Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast for the rest of the weekend and a check on Tropical...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 25
Medicare overhaul
Overhaul coming for U.S. Medicare system

Latest News

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association presented a check for Honor Flight Tallahassee worth...
Combat Veterans Association Tallahassee donates $10,000 to Honor Flight Tallahassee
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes’ path: From Yale to jail
Hurricane Ian is prompting NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter.
Hurricane forces NASA to put moon rocket in shelter; launch is on hold